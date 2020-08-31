In normal times, high-school football fields would be busy with scads of noisy activities this time of the year, with teams practicing for the upcoming season.
There would have been scrimmage competitions scheduled the past couple of weeks, with some regular-season openers kicking off late in August. Then, the 2020 campaign would have started in earnest for all other teams over the Labor Day weekend.
This would be a great time of anticipation, as the late summer and early fall high-school grid campaign always has been.
But not now. Fields are empty and eerily quiet of football activities.
Fall high-school sports seasons, including football, have been postponed or canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic for all local jurisdictions in the Sun Gazette coverage areas.
There will be no Friday night lights this fall. Only empty dark fields and bleachers. Fans who regularly attend those weeknight outings, or Saturday afternoon games, will have to find other ways for their entertainment during those times.
Some local high-school athletic Websites still have the 2020 fall football schedules listed, maybe as wishful thinking. In contrast, stark reality exists with a listing on the Bishop O’Connell High School athletic site, where no football schedule is listed, only the sentence: “There are no events to display.” Kind of like a sign that reads: “Gone fishing.”
Some school systems hope to postpone and play condensed fall sports season, including football, during the early spring. So maybe there is still a chance there could be some Friday night football lights, but coming in the spring?
But that, in all honesty, is a longshot at best, according to some of those in the know.
Don’t hold your breath on any of that, but we’ll see what happens.
