The elimination of the jump ball, to meet with COVID-19 guidelines, will be the only rule change during games if high-school basketball is played this winter on the pubic-school level.
But there will be many more changes, differences and setups at game venues along with the dynamics of contest management as a result of those pandemic restrictions.
Practices are scheduled to begin Dec. 7 for freshman, junior varsity and varsity girls and boys teams. Seasons are slated to begin between Dec. 21 and 23.
Players will not wear masks when on the court, but will be required to do so at all other times, like on the bench. Game referees have the option of wearing masks and coaches will wear masks.
“This is all something we will all have to adapt to, and we are willing to do that if that’s what it takes to play,” Madison High boys coach Kevin Roller said.
One of the biggest questions, not yet resolved in various jurisdictions, is will spectators be permitted, and if so how many? Likely no students will be allowed inside, but possibly parents. Any spectators will have to wear masks.
Guidelines for small and large gyms regarding spectators could differ.
“There have been a lot of Zoom conferences to work all of these things out. I’ve been on a ton of them, and we are still talking,” Madison High School girls basketball coach Kirsten Stone said.
Wakefield High School boys basketball coach Tony Bentley, in his 19th season, said he feels like a rookie head coach sometimes because he doesn’t have answers to many of the questions regarding the many COVID guidelines.
“So many things factor into everything, and everything is a challenge,” Bentley said. “I’m for doing whatever the [Arlington] county goes for, and I’m ready to coach by the rules.”
The players’ bench situation will look drastically different. Players will be assigned the same chair throughout a contest, “socially distanced” from others, with rows of chairs for the players located behind the bench. Or they could sit spread out in the bleachers behind the bench. Water bottles and towels will not be shared among teammates.
If no spectators are allowed, bleachers will likely remain rolled up.
There will be no traditional pregame meetings at center court between team captains and officials, and no handshakes between teams before and after games. There may or may not be pregame player introductions or an announcer.
Players on the home team will arrive at games in their uniforms and not use the lockerroom at any point. Teams won’t gather in a lookerroom at halftime, instead meeting elsewhere in a more open space.
The scorer’s table will have fewer people, maybe only two instead of the usual five to six, and those two will be socially distanced. That table may be moved farther from the court.
Certain areas of gymnasiums will have to be disinfected between any games and maybe at halftime.
Guidelines for team huddles and timeouts are still being worked out.
Instead of beginning games, with the opening jump ball, contests will start with the visiting team having possession, inbounding the ball from under a basket or along a sideline. Then, jump-ball situations will rotate with alternate possessions for the remainder of a contest.
If there is an overtime, a coin flip will determine which team gets the opening possession, again no jump ball.
The thinking is that eliminating jump balls is one way to keep players apart in close-gathering situations.
The host school will have to make sure the game ball is sanitized during timeouts and between quarters or breaks in action. Sanitizer will be provided by the host team at the scorer’s table.
Individual schools and teams are looking into ways to stream games on the Internet so spectators can follow.
“There are still all sorts of other details, unknowns and uncertainties to be worked out,” Madison director of student activities John Kenny said. “It’s a constant moving target.”
