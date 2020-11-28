If high-school basketball games are played this winter on the local public-school level, those contests will consist of a different type of start. There will be no opening jump ball.
Instead, games will begin with the visiting team having possession, inbounding the ball from under a basket or along a sideline. Jump-ball situations will rotate with alternate possessions for the remainder of the game. If there is an overtime, a coin flip will determine which team gets the opening possession, again with no jump ball.
Eliminating the center tip is basically a feel-good guideline established by the Virginia High School League because of the COVD-19 pandemic. The thinking is that with no jump balls, that is one less way during games to keep players apart in the many close-gathering situations.
That is the only change the VHSL established for contests, but there are many off-the-court restrictions that will have to be followed during both boys and girls games.
Having no opening jump ball, though, will be kind of the equivalent of a football game starting with no kickoff. A game’s start will look and be weird and less exciting, kind of beginning in an anticlimactic manner, with some not realizing the contest is even under way.
There are plenty of critics of the decision, wondering what good, if any, eliminating jump balls will do compared to the many other instances of close contact players have during basketball action.
“You have players diving on the floor and rolling around on top of each other trying to get a loose ball. That’s far more contact than any jump-ball situation,” a coach said. “During games, 10 sweaty players are running up and down the court playing in-your-face-defense. There’s also more contact in those situations by far than a jump ball.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.