As it turned out, head coach Josh Shapiro’s pregame concerns regarding his Washington-Liberty Generals possibly playing poorly in their Oct. 7 Liberty District football game were misplaced.
The Generals performed very well in the high-school contest, building a 28-0 halftime lead en route to defeating the host Langley Saxons, 35-21. With its second straight victory, W-L (3-3) has the best record in the district at 3-0, with the Herndon Hornets next at 2-0. The three wins are one better than last fall when the Generals finished 2-8.
Washington-Liberty entered the game coming off a bye week, then weren’t allowed to practice Oct. 5 because of a school holiday. Not being in a regular routine worried Shapiro.
“We didn’t look totally sharp much of the week in practice, and we weren’t focused the way I wanted,” Shapiro said. “I thought sitting idle hurt us, but then we came out and played well in what was a meaningful game.”
The coach thought a big key to Washington-Liberty’s play was the accurate passing of quarterback Ryan Jones and the running of backup tailback Anthony Louis.
Jones was 15 of 28 passing for 160 yards and three touchdowns. His one interception was the result of an incorrect route run by a receiver.
“Jones was the difference,” Shapiro said. “He threw accurately and made huge plays on huge downs. He threw the ball like he belonged.”
Jones got the scoring started for W-L by throwing a 34-yard first-quarter touchdown pass to Jackson Nowinski (seven catches, 101 yards). Anthony Ceballos Medina booted his first of five extra points, giving the Generals a 7-0 lead. The TD capped a 7-minute, 80-yard scoring drive.
“That first drive was so big for us,” Shapiro said.
Jones’ other scoring passes went to Luke Harnishfeger (three catches, 39 yards) and Sean Guffey. JoJo Sovula also had three catches.
Louis ran the ball 25 times for 193 yards, including a 90-yard touchdown run. He stepped in for starter Jackson Broadwell, who suffered a leg injury on the Generals’ second play.
Sovula added 16 yards rushing and Jose Morales 11.
Washington-Liberty gained 371 total yards.
“Our offensive line held up and did the job,” Shapiro said.
The team’s other TD came on defense when Zemeron Bein returned an interception 35 yards for a score. Elijah Hughes had two of the team’s five sacks. The squad combined for eight tackles for losses.
NOTE: Washington-Liberty will host Herndon (4-2, 2-0) in a showdown for sole possession of first place on Friday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.
