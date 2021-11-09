The Washington Football Team announced Tuesday it has signed North Stafford graduate Joey Slye as its place kicker.

Slye played for Washington’s head coach Ron Rivera with the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers released Slye before the start of this season. He has spent time with Houston and San Francisco this season.

In his NFL career, Slye is 65 for 81 in field goal attempts with a long of 56 yards and is 73 for 83 in extra points.

Slye played in Carolina for two seasons. He made the team as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech.

Slye tried out for Washington Monday. He replaces West Potomac graduate Chris Blewitt, whom Washington released Tuesday.

In two games kicking for Washington, Blewitt had three blocked kicks. He was also 2 of 5 on field goals and 2 of 2 on extra points.