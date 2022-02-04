Here is a list of athletes and coaches from Northern Virginia high schools and the area who will participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
MAAME BINEY
Local connection: South Lakes High School graduate (Reston)
Sport: Speedskating
Event: Short track speedskating
What to know: This is Biney’s second trip to the Olympics. She placed 14th in the 500 meters and 31st in the 1,500-meters in 2018 at the Pyeongchang Games.
ASHLEY CALDWELL
Local connection: Ashburn resident
Sport: Freestyle skiing
Event: Aerials
What to know: Caldwell is a three-time Olympian (2010, 2014, 2018). She finished 10th in Vancouver in 2010 and in 2014 in Sochi and was 17th at PyeongChang in 2018.
MIKE KOHN
Local connection: Chantilly High School graduate and George Mason University graduate
Sport: Bobsled (assistant coach)
What to know: Kohn won a bronze medal as part of the four-man bobsled team at the 2002 Winter Games. He was an alternate in 2006 and a driver at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver. Kohn is a 1st Lt. in the Virginia Army National Guard.
