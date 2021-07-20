Here is a list of athletes from Northern Virginia high schools and Northern Virginia residents who will participate in the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
TYNITA BUTTS-TOWNSEND
High school: T.C. Williams (now Alexandria City High School, 2009 graduate)
Sport: Track & Field
Event: High jump
What to know: A seven-time all-American at East Carolina University, Butts-Townsend will represent Team USA after securing the third and final spot in the high jump thanks to her No. 21 world ranking. This is her first Olympics.
CLAIRE COLLINS
Local connection: McLean resident
Sport: Rowing
Event: Women’s Four
What to know: Collins is a first-time Olympian. She was a three-time all-American at Princeton University.
TORRI HUSKE
High school: Yorktown (2021 graduate)
Sport: Swimming
Event: 100-meter butterfly
What to know: A first-time Olympian, Huske is a favorite to win the gold in her signature event. The 18-year-old Stanford-bound freshman set a new U.S. record in that event (55.66 seconds) in finishing first at the U.S. Olympic Trials.
TROY ISLEY
High school: T.C. Williams (now Alexandria City High School, 2017 graduate)
Sport: Boxing
Event: Middleweight
What to know: A first-time Olympian, Isley finished third at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials. He was third at the 2019 Pan American Games.
LUCAS KOZENIESKY
High school: Robinson (2013 graduate)
Sport: Shooting
Event: 10-meter air rifle
What to know: This is Kozeniesky’s second straight Olympics. He is a 2017 N.C. State graduate who took first at the 2019 Pan American Games in the 10-meter air rifle).
NOAH LYLES
High school: T.C. Williams (now Alexandria City High School, 2016 graduate)
Sport: Track & Field
Event: 200 meters
What to know: A first-time Olympian, Lyles is the favorite to win gold in the 200. He finished first in that event at the U.S. Olympic Trials in 19.74 seconds, the fastest time in the world this year.
CHIOMA ONYEKWERE
High school: Robinson (2012 graduate)
Event: Discus
What to know: Onyekwere will represent Nigeria. She is a dual citizen of that country and the United States. She competed at the University of Maryland.
ANDREW SELISKAR
High school: Thomas Jefferson Science and Technology (2015 graduate)
Sport: Swimming
Event: 800-meter freestyle relay
What to know: The 2019 University of California, Berkeley graduate is a first-time Olympian. He took bronze in the 800-meter freestyle relay at the 2019 World Championships.
TREVOR STEWART
High school: South County (2016 graduate)
Sport: Track & Field
Events: 400 meters, 1,600-meter relay
What to know: A first-time Olympian from North Carolina A&T, Stewart took fourth in the 400-meters at the 2021 NCAA Championships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.