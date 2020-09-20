Jake McSteen and Tanner Wall are good examples of the don’t-give-up spirit. And their inspiring efforts may pay off in coming weeks.
The local standout athletes each are in the midst of strong comebacks of sorts in their particular sports. Now, the two are in a nerve-wracking waiting game beyond their control, hoping for an opportunity to continue playing the games they love so much at the next level.
A healthy McSteen, a 90-mph-left-handed pitching standout at Langley High School (2014 graduate), recorded a 7-0 record with a 2.70 earned run average during the summer for a short-season independent pro baseball team in Illinois. McSteen’s return, significantly delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, was the first action for the lefty in nearly two years. The wait resulted following his second of two arm injuries he suffered, and subsequent recovery, playing for the University of Nebraska.
McSteen hasn’t yielded on his dream of playing for a Major League organization. He hopes his summer effort will lead such a chance. Being a hard-throwing southpaw helps.
A number of such teams have been in contact with McSteen, but there are no guarantees.
Wall is a 2017 Yorktown High School graduate, where he was a football standout on both sides of the ball. Having completed a two-year mission in Brazil with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Wall’s goal is to play Division I college football at Brigham Young University, where he is enrolled as a freshman and was recruited as a walkon.
Wall is working out in conjunction with the BYU team, but is not on the official roster as yet. The wide receiver/defensive back is hoping to be added to that unit in January.
“All I want is an opportunity to show what I can do, and I’m confident things will work out,” Wall said.
