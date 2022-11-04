Forest Park returned to the state volleyball tournament for the first time since 2013 following Thursday’s 3-2 win over No. 1 overall seed and host Battlefield in the Class 6 Region B semifinals.
Zoe Strachan led the Bruins (16-7) with 18 kills, 3 blocks and 6 digs.
Jasmine Okeoma contributed 7 kills and 5 blocks, Natalie Brown had 10 kills and 3 digs, Sabrina Birts had 8 kills and 10 digs, Niya Nash had 4 kills, 2 aces, 11 digs and 21 assists, Declyn Tooze had 4 aces, 5 digs and 18 assists and Kristina Diaz had 1 ace and 15 digs.
The Bruins travel to Cardinal District rival Colgan Tuesday for the region championship at 7 p.m. The state quarterfinals begin Nov. 12.
COLGAN 3, PATRIOT 0: The defending state champion Sharks (28-2) are back in states for the second straight season after sweeping visiting Patriot 25-18, 25-14 and 25-16 Thursday in the Class 6 Region B volleyball semifinals.
Colgan was led by Aubrey Hatch with 14 kills and 8 digs, Brielle Kemavor with 7 kills and 2 blocks and Kezia Francis with 8 kills and 9 digs. Paula Sigurani was terrifically defensively passing a 2.4 in serve receive and recording 9 digs. Alexis Scipione led the offense with 28 assists.
