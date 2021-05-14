Trust, but verify. Unless plans change, familiar noises and sounds will be heard again coming from outdoor neighborhood pools this summer, because the popular 102-team Northern Virginia Swimming League will hold its 2021 season.
The schedules are made and the five-week regular season begins with Saturday morning meets at 9 a.m. on June 19. Divisional meets, relay carnivals and the individual all-star competition also are expected to be held.
“It looks we will be able to have a season and we are going forward with those plans,” said the league’s longtime Division 1 coordinator Linda Klopfenstein. “We are still working on a lot of details and specifics, but things look good, and we are excited about that.”
The 2020 NVSL season was canceled because of the pandemic, but some pools did hold intramural competitions.
The NVSL’s 48-team, eight-division diving season also is expected to be held, beginning with traditional Tuesday evening meets on June 22.
One thing that has not yet been determined is whether any spectators will be permitted to watch any of the swim or dive meets inside the pools fences, or there will be some limitation of the number permitted. That decision will be made closer to the June 19 start date.
Both the swimming and diving leagues will have the same divisional setups that had been put in place for the abandoned 2020 season. Usually, teams are re-seeded among divisions during the off-season.
“We left things the same, because we believed that was the right thing to do, since there wasn’t a season last summer,” Klopfenstein said.
Opening Division 1 swim meets June 19 will have the four-time-defending-champion Chesterbrook Tiger Sharks of McLean hosting the nearby Highlands Whomping Turtles; Arlington’s Overlee Flying Fish, the runner-up for four straight summers, visiting 2019 Division 2 champion Dowden Terrace of Alexandria; and Arlington’s Donaldson Run Thunderbolts, the 2019 Division 3 champions, visiting the Tuckahoe Tigers of McLean.
An opening-day Division 2 meet has the McLean Marlins at the Langley Wildthings, and in Division 4, the Gators of Vienna Aquatic Club visit the Kent Garden Dolphins of McLean.
Arlington’s Dominion Hills Warriors of Division 8 host Hollin Meadows on June 19 and the Arlington Forest Tigers of Division 9 entertain Little Hunting Park that same morning.
Local Sun Gazette-coverage-area teams Dunn Loring and Great Falls are in Divisions 8 and 9, respectively.
Sun Gazette teams in the NVSL’s Division I diving are Dunn Loring, Overlee and Vienna Woods, with 2019 Division III champion Kent Gardens in Division II.
Arlington Forest and Donaldson Run are in Division III with Dominion Hills in Division IV.
The 10-team Dominion Country Club League also is planning to hold a 2021 swimming season, beginning with Saturday meets June 12. The league includes Westwood and Riverbend country clubs.
Plans have not yet been announced regarding the summer swim season for the 24-team Colonial Swimming League – including the Arlington Knights of Columbus Holy Mackerals and Fort Myer Squids – or the Country Club Swimming & Division Association, which includes Arlington’s Army Navy and Washington Golf.
NOTES: While NVSL officials had considered the idea of letting last year’s high-school seniors compete in 2021, they opted against that . . . Klopfenstein has been the Division 1 coordinator since 1995 and has been involved in the league in some capacity since 1972, once the team rep at Somerset-Olde Creek in Fairfax. “I remember most of the current board members when they were swimmers in the league,” said Klopfenstein, who attends all three Division 1 meets each Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.