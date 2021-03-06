The Northern Virginia Swimming League, which did not hold a summer season in 2020 because of the pandemic, is planning to return to competition this coming summer in some form.
The setup might change from the traditional format, when each swimming team had five regular-season meets followed by postseason division and all-star competitions.
The NVSL board is meeting regularly, as is the seeding committee. The seeding meeting is March 14 to gather all of the information about possible changes. It has not yet been decided if the seedings for the 17 divisions will remain the same as the 2020 season, or there will be some adjustments. That final seedings will be determined and finalized by the end of March.
It also has to be determined if all 102 of the league’s swimming teams will participate in the 2021 season. If some do not, division alignments will have to be adjusted.
The NVSL also has an eight-division diving league. No specifics have yet been finalized about the 2021 season, but one is planned.
The seedings for those diving divisions are officially listed on the NVSL Website, and they are the same setup from the 2020 campaign, which was not held.
