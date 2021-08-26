The schedule already has been set for the 2022 Northern Virginia Swimming League summer season.
The five-week dual-meet regular season for the 102 teams in the 17 divisions, opens Saturday morning, June 18 at 9 a.m. The dual meet season ends Saturday, July 16.
The overall season concludes with the individual all-star meet on Saturday, July 30 at a pool yet to be determined, with divisional meets held the previous Saturday at 17 different pools.
The league-wide divisional all-star relay carnival is slated to return on July 13 at Hamlet pool in McLean next summer. The event was not held this summer because of COVID.
During the winter in February and March, the NVSL will hold seeding meetings, in which some teams will be moved up or down into different divisions based on records from the 2021 season. Then the divisions will be set and the final schedules for 2022 will be released.
