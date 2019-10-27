The Bishop O'Connell Knights won maybe their strongest girls race of the season, scoring a low of 35 points with three runners finishing strong and among the top four in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship meet. The St. John's team, with the individual champion, ran a bit better, winner with 32 points Oct. 26 on the Bull Run Regional Park course.
O'Connell's Katherine Slovak was second in 19:54, followed by teammates Tess Brinkmann (defending champion) in third (19:55) and Lizzie Vinci fourth (19:56). Those three all passed a Holy Cross runner in the final yards. Meredith Gotsman of St. John's won by a wide margin in 19:02.
Slovak and the O'Connell girls also were second last year. The O'Connell girls last won the WCAC meet in 2016, their 10th straight such crown.
"We were hoping to recapture the title this year and we were so close. I keep going over it in my head, how we didn't win," O'Connell coach Cindy Walls said. "We ran well and the way we wanted to, we just needed a couple higher places."
O'Connell's fourth finisher was Alissa Keegan in 12th (20:42) and Olivia Chiappetta in 14th (21:16). After Gotsman, St. John's runners finished in sixth, seventh, eighth and 10th.
"St. John's ran a strong race too," Walls said.
In the WCAC boys race, O'Connell was third with 65 points, with winner Gonzaga having 31.
O'Connell was led by third-place finisher Yakob Kelley (16:37). Gonzaga's Cullen Capuano won by a wide margin in 16:09 with his teammate Patrick Donnelly second (16:30).
Also for the O'Connell boys, Nick Slovak was eighth (17:07), Joseph Frankino was 11th (17:32), Christopher Lucas was 21st (18:09) and Thomas Sullivan 22nd (18:09).
Next for O'Connell is the Division I private school state championships on Thursday, Nov. 7 at Pole Green Park near Richmond.
