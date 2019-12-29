They dominated the competition.
With blowout victories in three tournament basketball games, the experienced Bishop O’Connell Knights (9-2) won the girls Rebel Roundball Classic Dec. 26-28 at Fairfax High School.
O’Connell defeated the Langley Saxons, 64-44, in the championship game of the high-school event. That came after a 64-33 win over the Marshall Statesmen in the semifinals and a 58-42 first-round triumph over the Chantilly Chargers.
The holiday tournament title was the first for O’Connell in many years.
“We have been playing well against good competition, and we have had our moments,” O’Connell coach Aggie McCormack-Dix said. “Now we have to keep working together to play as a team and do the little things well. Those are always the biggest things.”
The coach said her team adjusted well to playing in the Rebel Classic that had no 30-second shot clock. O’Connell plays in a league that has such a clock.
“It’s a big change, and there are adjustments to not just having no clock. There are some other rules too that go with that,” McCormack-Dix said. “This is always a well run tournament with good competition, and we wanted to play here. Our girls played well.”
Against Langley, O’Connell pulled away in the second half. Ajia James led the Knights in scoring with 13 points. Adrianna Smith scored 12, Jada Brown 10 and Aaliyah Carlock nine.
James was chosen as the Most Valuable Player of the event and Smith the Most Outstanding Player.
“In the second half our defense contained their point guard more and we became more fluid on defense,” McCormack-Dix said.
Against Marshall, James had 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Point guard Maikya Simmons had a productive game with seven points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals. Alyssa Hayashi had 12 points; Carlock had 11 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals; Smith had 10 points and nine rebounds; Brown had four points and four steals; and Mikaela Brunais had six points and three rebounds.
O’Connell, which outrebounded Marshall, 40-18, fell behind 4-0, then went on an 8-0 run and was ahead the rest of the way, leading 29-20 at halftime.
“We played strong defense against Marshall,” McCormack-Dix aid.
In its first-round win, James scored 14, Simmons 12, and Carlock and Smith 10 each. The Knights made 11 of 12 free throws and were ahead 20-12 after one quarter.
NOTE: O’Connell’s two losses have been against Washington Catholic Athletic Conference rivals Paul VI, 63-51, and Bishop McNamara, 71-44. Those are two of the top-ranked teams in the metro area.
