It's over, finally.
With the Bishop O'Connell Knights' 45-39 road victory over the Paul VI Catholic Panthers on Jan. 17, a 27-game losing streak spanning 11 seasons against their biggest girls basketball rival ended.
O'Connell (14-3, 6-2) won the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference high-school game by playing strong defense and rebounding well, according to Knights' head coach Aggie McCormack-Dix.
"This team defends well and plays hard, and that's what we did," McCormack-Dix said.
Paul VI entered the game ranked No. 1 in the Division I state private-school poll, with O'Connell ranked fourth.
The Knights kept the score close throughout, unlike the first meeting between the teams this season when Paul VI took a 17-0 lead en route to a victory. O'Connell scored 26 points in the lane.
O'Connell took the lead for good in the third quarter with a strong run, then withstood a Paul VI rally by making clutch free throws in the final seconds.
"I can't tell you how proud I am of them, and to win on the road over here isn't easy," the coach said. "We answered everything they [Paul VI] did tonight."
Ajia James scored 16 points for O'Connell, Adrianna Smith added 10, Aliyah Carlock six and Maikya Simmons five.
The victory was O'Connell's eighth in nine games.
The win over Paul VI was O'Connell's first since the second regular-season game of the 2008-09 season when the Knights won, 64-47, when Jimmy Brown was the head coach.
The teams could meet again this season in WCAC and Division I state private-school tournaments.
Prior to defeating Paul VI, earlier in the week O'Connell won close WCAC games against St. Mary's Ryken, 43-33, and St. John's, 52-51.
"This conference is so tough. It's the best in the country," McCormack-Dix said.
In the win over Ryken, Carlock scored 15 and Simmons 13. James led with 15 points against St. John's, Simmons had 14 and Smith 10.
