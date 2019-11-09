The Bishop O'Connell Knights scored the first 20 points against the visiting Paul VI Catholic Panthers on Nov. 9, then allowed the next 21 in a 21-20 loss in their final regular-season game of the high-school football season.
O'Connell (2-8, 1-3) had a chance to take the lead when it had a first-and-goal at the Paul VI two-yard line, but a fourth-down interception inside the Paul VI five, and 37-yard return ended the threat with 3:22 left to play. Paul VI (5-5, 2-2) then ran out the clock to defeat its Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Metro Division rival.
Both advance to the Metro Division playoffs.
O'Connell was hurt by three interceptions in the loss.
Runningback Darius Brown had 109 yards rushing for O'Connell, including a 30-yard scoring run. Luke Byrne caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from Jack Perkins and Will Stoney returned a fumble 17 yards for a touchdown. The Knights did not score in the second half.
Perkins was 6 of 13 passing for 100 yards. Stoney had two catches for 42 yards and William Jacobs two for 19. O'Connell had 192 total yards.
On defense for O'Connell, Job Grant had two interceptions and Byrne one. Stoney broke up a pass, along with James Yost.
Paul VI had 260 yards rushing, 16 first downs and won despite four turnovers. Maurice Hammond had 264 of those rushing yards and had two scoring runs. He also had the game-clinching interception.
