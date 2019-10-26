Their second win of the season was undoubtedly the biggest of the two for the Bishop O'Connell Knights, who topped the host Bishop Ireton Cardinals, 28-14, Oct. 26 in a tightly-contested high-school football clash.
The tough road win came against one of O'Connell's biggest rivals and put the Knights (2-6, 1-2) in position to earn a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Metro Division playoff berth.
"We needed a win like this. It was a dog fight, and this gives us a chance to build some momentum and maybe get a playoff berth," O'Connell coach Ken Lucas said. "We challenged them at halftime to finish this off."
O'Connell led, 14-0, in the first quarter on two-yard touchdown runs by Darius Brown and Rodney Jackson, then the game was tied at 14 at halftime when Ireton (3-5, 0-3) took advantage of two O'Connell turnovers to score touchdowns.
The Knights battled hard in the scoreless third period, then scored two touchdown to win in the final period.
Quarterback Jack Perkins scored on a five-yard option run, then Cole Jackson booted his third of four extra points to put O'Connell up, 21-14, wtih 9:37 to play. The score was set up when the Knights stopped a fake punt short of a first down and took over possession at their own 46-yard line. Six plays later, Perkins scored.
A 36-yard touchdown run by Darius Brown (167 yards, 29 carries) with 1:28 to play clinched the victory. The score capped a 69-yard, eight-play drive, in which Brown carried the ball seven times. He came out of the game for one play on the drive, got sick on sideline, then reentered the game and ran for the TD.
"Darius made up his mind to run down hill hard and he got a boost from the offensive line, and Jack managed the offense well," Lucas said.
O'Connell had 240 total yards. Perkins was 6 of 11 passing for 67 yards. Brendan Robinson (32 yards) and Jusitn Joyner (18 yards) each caught two passes and Job Grant and Steven Cobb one each.
The offensive line consisted of Calvin Cunningham, James Payne, Jacob Yang, Maurice Clark and Connor McCallister.
O'Connell held Ireton to 199 total yards and came away with three turnovers. Robinson (23-yard return) and Cobb had interceptions and Jackson had a fumble recovery. Luke Byrne and Cormac Flanagan had sacks, Byrne batted down a pass, Grant and Robinson had breakups, William Jacobs had a sack and forced fumble, and Roman Pena had a tackle for a loss.
Robinson had 48 yards in various returns.
O'Connell plays away at Blue Ridge (6-3) in a non-conference game Nov. 2, then hosts Paul VI Catholic (4-4, 1-1) on Nov. 9 at 1:30 p.m. in its final regular-season contest, also a WCAC clash that will have playoff implications.
NOTE: The win over Ireton was the fourth straight time the Knights have defeated the Cardinals.
