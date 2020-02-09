The Bishop O’Connell girls (18-4, 10-3) defeated Holy Cross, 79-49, then Carroll, 67-42, in two blowout wins against Washington Catholic Athletic Conference opponents in recent girls high-school basketball action.
In the win over Carroll, O'Connell's Ajia James scored her 1,000th career point. She had 18 points in the game. Alyssa Hayashi scored 17, Aaliyah Carlock 11 and Adrianna Smith eight.
In the win over Holy Cross, James scored 19 points, Maikya Simmons had 14, Smith 12, Hayashi 11, Carlock eight and Jada Brown seven
