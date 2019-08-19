The 2019 high-school football season begins Aug. 30 for the Bishop O’Connell Knights with Kenny Lucas in charge as the team’s new head coach.

Lucas brings loads of experience to Arlington, having coached for three college programs and was the head coach of three other high-school teams.

“We are in a great football league [the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference] at O’Connell and we have a good bunch of players here,” Lucas said. “We will be fine and we will continue to move forward against a group of well-coached teams.”

O’Connell, which finished 3-9 last season, opens Friday, Aug. 30 on the road in Baltimore against Archbishop Curley in a non-conference contest. The Knights’ home opener is the next week, Saturday, Sept. 7 at 1:30 p.m. vs. Fork Union in another non-league game.

Lucas said O’Connell’s offense likely will offer a “mixed bag” of running and passing depending on the defense, situations and what best fits the Knights’ personnel. An attacking defense could consist of multiple-look fronts, again depending on the talent at hand.

In college, Lucas coached at Georgetown and Howard universities and at Morgan State. In high school, he previously was the head coach at Gonzaga, Carroll and Annapolis Christian School.

Lucas graduated from Archbishop Carroll High and played college football at the University of Delaware.

The new coach said a handful of key football players have transferred from O’Connell to other schools, including three-way standout Jamal Banks and running back Kai Bowers, since the end of last season. A number of key players from last fall are returning.

Lucas replaces Colin Disch, who coached the Knights the past four seasons, earning a league playoff berth last fall and going 1-1 in the Metro Division postseason of the WCAC. O’Connell’s best season under Disch came in 2016, when the Knights finished 5-5.

The top four teams in the Metro Division advance to the playoffs. O’Connell played in the championship game last year, losing to St. Mary’s Ryken.

NOTE: O’Connell plays in the Metro Division of the WCAC along with Carroll, Bishop Ireton, Paul VI Catholic and St. Mary’s Ryken.

O’CONNELL SCHEDULE: Friday, Aug. 30 at Curley, 4 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 7 vs. Fork Union, 1:30; Saturday, Sept. 21 vs. John Paul the Great, 1:30; Saturday, Sept. 28 vs. St. Christopher’s, 1:30; Saturday, Oct. 5 at St. Albans, noon; Friday, Oct. 11 at St. Mary’s Ryken, 7; Saturday, Oct. 19 vs. Carroll, 1:30; Saturday, Oct. 26 at Bishop Ireton, 2; Saturday, Nov. 2 at Blue Ridge, noon; Saturday, Nov. 9 vs. Paul VI Catholic, 1:30.