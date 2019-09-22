From the opening kickoff, good things occurred for the Bishop O'Connell Knights and continued throughout the Sept. 21 game, resulting in a dominating 49-10 rout over John Paul the Great in a non-conference high-school football contest.
O'Connell's Roman Pena recovered a fumble on that opening kickoff, setting up a quick touchdown for the Knights (1-2), who won for the first time under new coach Ken Lucas. That was one of five John Paul the Great turnovers, one resulting in a seven-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Will Stoney and another a 47-yard interception return for a score by Job Grant.
John Paul the Great fumbled nine times, losing three. The Knights had two interceptions, Pena with the other.
"We did what we needed to do today. We made some plays early and the ball bounced our way some," Lucas said.
The 49 points were the most O'Connell scored in a game since its opening contest of the 2014 campaign when the Knights amassed 56 in a win over Paul VI Catholic.
O'Connell gained 265 total yards and gave up 170.
Multiple players scored touchdowns for O'Connell and Cole Jackson booted 7 extra points.
Gus Bayer (5 of 11 passing for 122 yards) threw scoring passes of 53 yards to Stoney and 49 to Grant. Runningback Rodney Jackson (86 yards rushing) had two nine-yard TD runs for O'Connell, Brendan Robinson (50 yards rushing) ran 29 yards for the Knights' second touchdown.
The Knights rushed for 143 yards behind an offensive line of Calvin Cunningham, Jeffrey Ralyea, Maurice Clark, Connor McCallister and Benjamin Smith.
On defense, Jamir Prince, Hunter Pena and William Jacobs had tackles for losses. Stoney had a fumble recovery and Grant broke up a pass.
The victory came after a bye week for O'Connell.
"We have made strides and we made less mistakes this week," Lucas said. "We have opportunities to continue to grow and improve."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.