On Friday, June 4, faculty, staff, students and families gathered for the all-girls Oakcrest School’s official ground-breaking ceremony for the private school’s construction of a new athletic center.
The center will be fully integrated with the current campus, providing athletic facilities additional classrooms for a growing enrollment.
The new center will include automatic retractable seating for 260 spectators, space for more than 600 in non-athletic events, floating hardwood floors to reduce possible athletic injuries, automatic retractable baskets, home and visitors locker rooms, five additional classrooms and a weight-training and fitness room.
The center is scheduled to open in 2022.
