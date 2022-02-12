Elisabeth Dunch has joined the 1,000-point club.
The Oakcrest School Chargers senior forward reached that career-scoring milestone Feb. 3 in a road game against the St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes Saints of Alexandria, when she became the first girls high-school basketball player in team history to score 1,000 points.
Dunch already had reached the mark of being the private school’s all-time career-scoring leader with 877 points during the Chargers’ first home game this season back in December. Oakcrest’s previous scoring leader was Eileen Kuzma with 872 points.
Dunch has been playing basketball at Oakcrest since her freshman year.
“I truly could not have done it alone,” Dunch said. “I am thankful to have the opportunity to play alongside my sister, Catherine, and share these moments with her.”
Dunch also credited senior teammate Gabby Byrne for assisting her on many of her baskets. The two have been four-season teammates at Oakcrest.
Dunch has helped Oakcrest to a 9-5 overall record this season, including victories over Fredericksburg Christian and BASIS Independent in the Chargers’ last two games.
“Elisabeth is a resilient and hard-working team leader,” Oakcrest upper school athletic director Sarah Robertson said.
Dunch became the third local girls player from the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas to score 1,000 career points this season.
Potomac School senior forward Kayla Rolph and Madison senior guard Grace Arnolie also passed the 1,000 mark in recent weeks.
Rolph will play basketball at the College of William and Mary and Arnolie at Brown University.
Arnolie’s twin sister, Alayna, also could reach that career milestone before the season ends. The senior guard was some 40 points short of 1,000 with one regular season game to play, then possibly multiple playoff contests ahead for the two-time defending state champion Madison team.
Alayna Arnolie will play at the next level at Gettysburg College.
McLean High School senior guard/forward Mia Fitzgerald also is within range of possibly reaching the 1,000-point milestone this season, as is Yorktown High School senior forward Ana Bournigal.
