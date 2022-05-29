There was much to celebrate about a strong performance for the Oakcrest Chargers at the recent Division II girls private-school track and field state-championship meet.
Oakcrest placed second in the high-school team scoring with 59 points at Sports Backers Stadium in Richmond. Broadwater Academy won with 76.
The runner-up finish is thought to be the highest in program history at the state. Oakcrest was fifth last season.
“This was a huge accomplishment, just awesome,” Oakcrest coach Morgan Harris said. “Many of the girls performed the best they could on what was a very hot day in the 90s.”
Oakcrest won two events, the girls 4x400 relay in 4:19.34 and sophomore Kate Kennedy in the long jump in a personal-best leap of 17-feet-3/4 inches.
Kennedy also was 10th in the 100, 11th in the triple jump and ran on the winning relay, along with Zoe Burke, Teri Crnkovich and Charlotte O’Beirne. The relay’s time was a season best.
Burke finished second in the 800 meters. O’Beirne was third in the high jump in a school-record leap, and she placed fourth in the triple jump.
Also for Oakcrest, Lucy Spence placed fifth in the 100 hurdles, Erin King was sixth in the 1,600 and eighth in the 3,200, Catherine Egan finished seventh in the 200 and eighth in the 100, Rima Al-mosawy was ninth in the discus, Crnkovich placed 10th in the 400, the 4x100 relay was fourth and the 4x800 foursome was sixth.
* In the girls Division I private-school state meet, the Potomac School Panthers placed fourth and won three events.
Kate Tuttle was first in the 800 meters in 2:24.31, Reagan Exley won the 1,600 (5:14.07) and the 4x400 relay was first in 4:06.96.
Also for the Panthers, Mackenzie Fulgham was third in the 400, Arielle Kouyoumdjan third in the 3,200, Maya Davis third in the 200, Tenley Overdeck fifth in the 400, Evie Kim eighth in the 400 and Bunny Cameron seventh in the discus and ninth in the shot put.
For the 12th-place Flint Hill Huskies in the girls Division I state meet, Mary DelVecchio was sixth in the 400, Clara Stevens placed sixth in the discus and shot, and Anwen Reed was seventh in the 100 and 200.
