Oakcrest School senior Gabby Byrne recently signed a letter of intent to play women’s college lacrosse at Christopher Newport University.
In her freshman high-school season for Oakcrest, Byrne was chosen second-team all-state and helped the team win the Washington Girls Lacrosse Tournament.
At Oakcrest, Byrne also played basketball, soccer and volleyball, earning the Heart and Hustle Award in volleyball. She received various honors and recognitions in each sport.
