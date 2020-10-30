Oakcrest School teams in Vienna are participating in a few girls sports this fall, including varsity cross country and volleyball.
The cross country team recently won a two-team meet against John Paul the Great. Oakcrest had a perfect score of 15 points on the 5,000-meter course.
The race winner was freshman Selah Decatur in 22:51. Second was freshman Catherine Dunch (22:58), sophomore Zoe Burke was third (23:13), junior Ashley Schroder fourth (23:16), freshman Charlotte O’Beirne fifth (23:40), senior Hannah Lu seventh (24:01) and eigth-grader Vivian Kelly eighth (24:01).
In girls volleyball, Oakcrest defeated Seton, 3-0, in a recent match as Meghan Kissinger had seven kills and six digs and Gabby Byrne had six kills, eight digs and two blocks.
In addition, Madeline Martin had six digs, four kills, four aces and three blocks. Annabelle Holtom had 22 assists and Theresa McNulty added three aces.
Oakcrest won 25-15, 25-20, 25-17.
The Oakcrest girls tennis team also is playing matches this fall. The girls soccer team will play in the spring.
NICK MORGAN: Oakton High School senior baseball infielder Nick Morgan has committed to play in college at George Mason University.
Morgan played this fall season for an 18-under Stars showcase team, having a two-hit game in one recent contest with an RBI. He doubled in another outing for the team.
KELLY CHINN: Langley High School senior golfer Kelly Chinn was chosen to the Amateur Junior Golf Association’s Rolex Junior All American team as a first-team selection. In addition, he has been named the Junior Rolex Player of the Year.
Chinn won multiple AJGA tournaments In recent months and finished he in other events.
Chinn, who will play in college at Duke, is ranked No. 1 in the Rolex and Golfweek Junior golf rankings.
Previous Junior Players of the Year include famous golfers Tiger Woods, Phil Michelson and Jordan Spieth.
Chinn is the first Virginia native to receive the Rolex Junior Player of the Year.
He will be honored virtually through a Rolex Junior All-America Awards celebration on Friday, Dec. 4.
McLEAN RUGBY PLAYER: McLean High School senior Rolf Hsu has been selected to the Old Glory D.C. under-19 Academy rugby team. He also plays for the Bethesda Roosters squad in Maryland.
Old Glory is a professional rugby team.
