By winning six events and placing second in a half dozen others, the Oakton Cougars won the boys Concorde District outdoor track and field championship with 137 team points. Chantilly was second with 128.
Zach Morse was the lone double winner for the high-school team, finishing first in the 800 (1:56.8) and 1,600-meter (4:16.62) races. He also ran on relays.
Oakton’s Arnav Tikhe won the 3,200 (9:15.34) and was runner-up in the 800 for the Cougars.
Those two runners, along with Garrett Woodhouse (second in the 3,200), helped the Oakton boys cross country team win district, region and state championships in recent weeks.
Also for Oakton in the distance events, Ethan Hug was third in the 800, Iyasu Yemane was fifth in the 800, Nelson Jenkins sixth in the 3,200 and Derek Lewis seventh in the 800.
Leading Oakton in the field events was a victory by Edward Gayton in the high jump (5-feet, 6-inches) and two second-place finishes in the high and long jumps by Ethan Gregory, who also was fourth in the 200.
In addition, Martin Llames was second in the shot put and Gabe Longoria second in the discus, with Chan Young Jung third.
Magnus Hotung-Davidsen was fifth in the 300 hurdles.
The 4x800 relay won in 8:18.26 and the 4x100 and 4x400 relays each finished third.
For the Madison High School boys, Nicholas Cloud was a double winner in the discus (146.02) and shot put (53-11 3/4) and Jake Reiman won the pole vault at 12-6.
In the girls meet, Madison’s Sierra Shields won the 100 hurdles (16.15) and was second in the 300 hurdles.
Oakton’s Abba Kodiaga won the 300 hurdles (47.6) and was second in the 100 hurdles.
