The runner-up finishes by significantly different margins left emotions of satisfaction and disappointment for two local swimming and diving teams.
The five-time defending champion Madison Warhawks were rather satisfied with their second-place in the girls 6D North Region swimming and diving championship. Madison had 308 points, far below the 394 of winner Yorktown in the high-school event.
In contrast, the Oakton Cougars were happy with their effort in the boys region meet, but much disappointed by finishing just four points (287) behind winner Yorktown (291), and having the lead entering the final race.
Yorktown overtook Oakton by winning the meet’s final race, the 400 freestyle relay (3:07.28), with Oakton third. Oakton had not lost any of its previous meets this season.
The 2022 region meets were held at the Oak Marr RECcenter in Oakton, with the swimming finals the night of Feb. 5.
“We knew the meet could be crazy close and it was,” Oakton coach Parker Ramsdell said. “We really stepped up and outswam our seeds and got more points than any team in diving. We left no points out there and we outscored what we thought we would. Give Yorktown credit, they won that last race and earned it.”
Leading Oakton individually was Graham Evers. He won the 50 free in 20.91 and was second in the 500 free. Ian Ching was third in the individual medley and fifth in the 100 butterfly. Matthew Bowman was fourth in the 100 breaststroke. Michael Kenny had two top eight finishes, James Piccolo was fifth in the 100 backstroke, Chase Koller was ninth in the 200 free and Spencer Dearman was fourth in diving.
For the third-place McLean boys (258 points), Ryan Sribar was second in the breast and fourth in the 50 free, Aaron Jia was second in the IM, Nick Wanzer was the runner-up in diving and Hugo Haggard was sixth in the 200 free and eighth in the 100 free.
The Langley boys were fourth (240 points) and were led by a third from Matteo Vasiliadis in diving, fourths by Daniel Coughlin in the fly and 500 free and sixths from Cole Popovich (100 free) and Jacob Lee (fly).
Leading the ninth-place Madison boys was a third by Owen Dyson in the 50 free and 100 free and sixths by Kevin Rice in the breast and IM.
The Madison girls had numerous point scorers, led by a first (back, 56.2) and a second (200 free) by Charlotte Dixon, a second (IM) and a fourth (breast) from Carmen Hannah, a second (breast) from Regan Hau, a second (500 free) from Anabel Huffstutler and two thirds (fly and 200 free) earned by Sophia Brown. Emma Wainwright had a third (back) and fourth (100 free) and Celia Bredehoeft was fifth in the 500 free. Madison’s medley relay was second.
“Yorktown had a very deep and talented team, so we were very satisfied with second place,” Madison coach Andrew Foos said. “They showed heart and were resilient with how they swam. We had swimmers do better than we thought they would.”
The McLean girls placed third (245 points) and were led by double winner Catherine Hughes in the breast (1:02.51) and IM (2:02.79). Lily Flint was third in the 100 free and Danielle Hughes fourth in the back.
The fourth-place Oakton girls (226) had a fourth from Katie Vaughan in diving and two sixth-place swimming finishes from Catherine Lim.
The fifth place Langley girls (219) had a double winner in Victoria Valko in the 50 free (23.64) and 100 free (50.75). Claire Vroom was third in diving and Alyssa Webb had a fourth in the 500 free and fifth in the 200 free.
For Marshall, Sophia Cloutier and Julia Simpson had top-six finishes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.