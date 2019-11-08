As they have done for so many years, the Oakton Cougars packed the top 20 to dominate and win another boys region cross country championship.
Oakton won the 6D North Region high-school crown Nov. 7 at Burke Lake Park with 34 points, 45 fewer than the runner-up Herndon Hornets. Oakton had four runners finish in the top 10 and six among the first 20.
Garrett Woodhouse led the way by finishing second in 15:23, with Zachary Morse third (15:28) and Arnav Tikhe sixth (15:45).
Also for Oakton, Bryce Buttrey was ninth (15:47), Lucas Benerji 18th (16:09), Matthewos Mesfin 20th (16:10) and Jonathan Guo 27th (16:21).
“This is a very capable team,” said Oakton coach Matt Kroetch, a member of Oakton’s 2005 state-championship squad. “They ran as a pack and used each other well.”
Next for Oakton and other teams that finished amond the top three at the region is the Class 6 state meet.
The McLean girls were second in their region race to qualify for states, led by a 10th from Anna Wells (19:09), a 12th from Elly Glenn (19:15), a 15th from Thais Rolly (19:22) and a 21st from Natalie Flint (19:31).
Langley’s Lilly Fowler was 17th (19:26). Marshall’s Elizabeth Epstein was 19th (19:29).
The Madison boys finished third to qualify for states and were led by an 11th from Colter Purcell (15:49), a 12th from Mark Young (15:50) and a 17th from Aidan DiConti (16:08).
The McLean boys were sixth and Marshall seventh. Marshall’s Sebastian Malave was 14th (15:56) and McLean’s Quin Frew 15th (16:02).
* At the Division I private-school state meet near Richmond, Flint Hill junior Kayla Moxley finished fifth in the girls race in 19:38. In the boys race, Flint Hill senior Calvin Lucido was 17th (17:12), with the team placing ninth.
