Led by a strong performance in the running events, the Oakton Cougars placed second in the 6D North Region boys track and field championships.
Garrett Woodhouse was Oakton lone winner in those races, finishing first in the 3,200-meters in 9:44.34 at the two-day high-school competition in Prince George’s County, Md. Oakton’s Tor Davidsen was second in the 500, as was Lucas Banerji in the 1,000 and Arnav Tikhe in the 3,200. Zach Morse took third in the 1,600, with Ethan Gregory fourth in the 300 and Bryce Buttrey sixth in the 1,000.
Oakton’s other individual winner was Nicholas Scott in the pole vault (13-feet).
The 4x400 relay team of Gregory, Davidsen, Buttrey and Banerji won in 3:32.12. Oakton’s 4x200 relay was fourth and the 4x800 took fifth.
The Marshall Statesmen were fourth in the girls meet, led by seconds from Grace Bir (300), Elizabeth Epstein (1,000) and Haley Spoden (1,600, and fourth in the 3,200) and a fourth by Sarah Pounder (shot put).
For the Marshall boys, Ian Thompson won the high jump (6-feet). Emmanuel Yeboah was second in the triple jump, Alejandro Silva third in the high jump, Alessandro Gatti third in the shot and Sebestian Malave fourth in the 1,000.
Leading the Langley girls was senior Hannah Richardson, winning the pole vault at 11 feet. That gives her 10 combined titles in the event in district, region and state competition in her high-school career. That includes three state crowns.
Also for the Langley girls, Caroline Keys was second in the high jump and fourth in the pole vault, Arielle Moore third in the 500 and Lilly Fowler fifth in the 3,200.
For the Oakton girls, Elizabeth Upright was second in the pole vault.
Thais Rolly was third in the 1,000 for the McLean girls and the 4x800 relay was third.
For the McLean boys, Xavier Jemison won the 1,000 (2:29.95) and Aziz Malouche was third in the triple jump.
For the Madison boys, Mark Young was third in the 3,200 and Jake Reimann third in pole vault.
