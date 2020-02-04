By scoring a combined 84 points in the 500, 1,000, 1,600 and 3,200-meter races, the Oakton Cougars won the boys Concorde District indoor championship, amassing 161 overall points, way ahead of second-place Chantilly with 98.
Oakton High School runners won each of those races. Lucas Banergi was first in the 500 (1:03.32) and 1,000 (2:34.31), Zachary Morse was first in the 1,600 (4:31.04) and fourth in the 3,200, and Garrett Woodhouse won the 3,200 (9:48.85) and was fourth in the 1,600.
Oakton’s Bryce Buttrey was second in the 1,000 and 1,600, Tor Davidsen was second in the 500 and third in the 1,000, and Arnav Tikhe was third in the 3,200.
Other winners for Oakton were Alex Richlin in the high jump (5-8) and he was fifth in the shot put, Ethan Gregory won the long jump (21-111/4) and was third in the 300, Nicholas Scott won the pole vault (13-9), and the 4x800 relay finished first.
Andrew Franco was third in the long jump and third in the high jump and Ian Huang took second in the long jump.
Madison High School’s Nick Cloud won the shot put (46-13/4).
In the girls Concorde meet, Oakton’s Elizabeth Upright won the pole vault at 11 feet and her teammate Katya Lebert won the 1,600 (5:24.88) and was third in the 3,200. Oakton’s Anna Pingel was third in the 1,000.
Madison’s Alyssa Romer was second in the girls 55 dash and fourth in the 300, Emily Rothrock was third in the pole vault and Kira Mikhin third in the triple jump.
