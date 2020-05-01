Intense rivals on different springtime neighborhood high-school baseball squads back in the mid-1980s, Mike Hall and Jimmy Goldsmith also became summertime friends playing American Legion ball for Vienna Post 180.
Goldsmith remembered Hall, a starting catcher for Post 180 and the Oakton High School team, as the “perfect” teammate.
“He was someone you wanted on your team,” said Goldsmith, a Madison High School graduate. “Mike was talented, and typical for a catcher, hard-nosed and tough as nails. He hit the ball hard, Mike was funny in the dugout, keeping everyone loose, and he knew how to play the game. Mike liked to play pranks, and he definitely wasn’t anyone who was quiet.”
Hall, who also played football and basketball at Oakton where he graduated in 1987, died on March 18 at age 51 from health complications. He was buried at Fairfax Memorial Park, the same resting place as his former Vienna Post 180 manager Burt Crump.
“This was a jolt to all of us, because it was so unexpected,” Hall’s father Tom said about his son’s death.
Goldsmith explained how the players wanted to beat each other’s brains out when Madison and Oakton competed in those intense rivalries, then shared that passion for victory as Post 180 teammates.
At Oakton, Hall earned honors in all three sports. He was best known for baseball, where he was a four-year starter, playing for his father, the longtime head coach of the program. Mike Hall earned all-district and all-region honors in baseball and played in a state all-star game. With good speed and a good hitter, Hall was Oakton’s leadoff batter.
Behind the plate, the team captain was known as one of the area’s top defensive catchers, with a lightning-quick release. He gunned down countless runners trying to steal or picked off others.
“He was a good team player, who could hit, and he liked to run,” his father said.
Off the field, Mike Hall developed strong and loyal relationships with people of all ages. Hall was known for being brutally honest, sometimes telling sports reporters things he probably should not have revealed.
“Mike was always around sports, so he was not afraid to talk to people,” Tom Hall said. “He could talk and communicate with everyone.”
Once a ball boy for the Oakton football team, Mike Hall became a defensive back, punt returner and long snapper for the team once he reached high school. He was a three-year starting guard in basketball.
After high school, Hall initially attended Elon University, then played three years of baseball at George Mason University.
Ann Marie Boyd, the head girls high-school softball coach at Paul VI Catholic and once an All-American field hockey player at the University of Mary Washington, is Hall’s older sister. She told of her brother’s sense of humor and talent to impersonate people.
“Mike was so entertaining with a lot of energy and a funny person to be around,” Boyd said. “People liked Mike so much, and he had a lot of friends. He grew up on the baseball field, so it was easy for him to be around people. And younger kids really responded to him. He was wonderful with them, and would have made a great coach.”
Mike Hall did coach his son a bit in basketball and baseball.
Hall’s family has set up the Oakton High School Michael G. Hall Memorial Scholarship Fund on a GoFundMe site. Boyd explained the family would like to give $2,500 scholarships to two Oakton High athletes.
“Mike had so many attributes that made him so wonderful,” Boyd said. “We want to honor Oakton athletes in his name.”
