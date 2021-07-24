With a 44-28 victory over Walden Glen in its final dual diving meet of the outdoor summer season, the Oakton Otters won Division II of the Northern Virginia Swimming League with a 5-0 record.
In 2019, Oakton finished 0-4-1 in Division I after winning Division III with a 5-0 mark in 2018.
In the win over Walden Glen, winning their age groups for Oakton were Mackenzie Martin, Isabelle Whang, James Hayden and Brendan Doe.
Second were Lauren Emerick, Samantha Shuster, Sophie Whang, James Roberts, Jon Anthony Montel and Spencer Dearman.
Third were Chelsea McLenahan, Charlotte Henderson, Katie Vaughan, Christopher Whang, Collin Henriques and Josh Shipley.
* In Division I diving action of the Northern Virginia Swimming League, host Dunn Loring (3-2) topped Old Keene Mill, 38-34, then lost to Overlee, 46-25, in its final regular-season meet.
For Dunn Loring against Old Keene Mill, George Miller won the freshman boys, Kiran Vasudevan and Peyton Reed won in the juniors age group, Mike DeSando won in the intermediate boys, and Spencer Bloom in the senior boys. Erin Martonik, Asha Stewart, Joshua Taliaferro, Lex Brucker, Audrey Burns, John Hatchl and Alanna Korff also earned points.
* In Division VI of NVSL diving, Cardinal Hill tied for first place at 3-1-1 with two other teams.
In its final meet, Cardinal Hill lost to Parliment, 37-35.
Winning their events for Cardinal Hill were Cole Pointkowski, Katie Clague, Chase Pointkowski and Dani Rothman.
