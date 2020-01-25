Since a 17-point loss to the undefeated Madison Warhawks, the Oakton Cougars have bounced back strong with five straight victories in girls high-school basketball action.
Those wins give Oakton a 14-4 overall record and a 3-1 second-place mark in the Concorde District behind Madison (4-0).
Among those five triumphs were close three-point decisions over strong South Lakes, 53-50, and Chantilly, 43-40, teams, in games the Cougars trailed by near double-digits in the second half.
“We are playing better, getting good balance and we have developed a little bit of resolve and mental toughness,” Oakton coach Fred Priester said. “For us, it’s about execution, controlling the tempo and playing strong defense.”
Another factor that has helped Oakton has been the return to the lineup of junior center Hannah Kaloi. She missed the first eight games with an injury. Against Westfield in a recent 56-35 win, Kaloi had a season-high 27 points.
“She gives us another weapon on offense and is slowly getting back into everything,” Priester said.
Kaloi has become one of the team’s top scorers along with fellow post player junior Kara Vietmeyer and senior guard Grace Meshanko.
Also in the win over Westfield, sophomore guard Sophia Zinzi had nine points, including two three-pointers, Vietmeyer scored six and Meshanko five.
Priester mentioned the all-around play of senior guard/forward Lauren McMarlin as a factor for Oakton.
“She does a lot of the little things, and we just seem to do better when she is on the court,” the coach said.
In the win over Chantilly, Vietmeyer scored 16 for Oakton and sophomore guard/forward Sejal Singh five. Against South Lakes, Meshanko scored 18, Vietmeyer 15 and Zinzi 14.
In a recent 61-41 rout of Mount Vernon, Zinzi made four three-pointers and scored 25 and Meshanko and Singh scored 11 each.
In a 51-38 Jan. 24 win over Centreville in district play, Vietmeyer ad Zinzi each scored 12 points, Kaloi had 11 and Meshanko netted 10.
Oakton’s other losses with non-district close contests to Washington-Liberty in overtime and South County, 41-37.
“We certainly could have and should have won those games,” Priester said. “Madison is very good and we didn’t execute our game plan very well against them.”
Oakton has a rematch with Madison on Jan. 28. That will be the Cougars’ fifth-straight road game. In home games, Madison has a 7-1 record this season so far.
“We have to keep playing the way we are, because we can beat anybody and we can lose to anybody if we don’t play well,” Priester said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.