The Oakton Cougars opened their high-school football season with a 30-28 comeback win over the visiting Fairfax Rebels on Aug. 30.
Oakton trailed 14-3 at halftime, then outscored Fairfax, 20-14, in a busy fourth period. Oakton finish 0-10 last season. The victory over Fairfax snapped the team’s two-season, 12-game losing streak and gave new Cougars’ head coach Mel Morgan a 1-0 record.
Oakton will attempt to improve to 2-0 on Friday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. with a road game in Reston against the South Lakes Seahawks.
