The Oakton Cougars (14-4) finished second in the 6D North Region girls soccer tournament, losing at home to the Yorktown Patriots, 1-0, in the championship match.
The loss snapped Oakton’s five-match winning streak, and left the high-school team 2-1 in the tournament. Oakton nipped the Marshall Statesmen, 1-0, in the first round, then blanked the Washington-Liberty Generals, 3-0, in the semifinals.
The Cougars had few scoring opportunities in the region final, but played strong on defense. Yorktown did not score until the second half. In the regular season, Oakton lost to Yorktown, 5-0.
“They changed up their defense and played us much tougher this time,” Oakton coach Hannah Davis said about the region final.
Oakton goalie Caroline Wilson made a number of good saves, keeping the score close.
Prior to the region tournament, Oakton won the Concorde District tourney with a 2-0 record. The Cougars won by 3-0 scores over Chantilly in the semifinal and Centreville in the championship match.
Oakton next advances to the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state tournament.
NOTES: Oakton also finished second in last season’s region tournament . . . Chosen first-team all-region from Oakton were forwards Anna Thatcher and Samantha James. Making first-team all-district from Oakton were Thatcher, James, Isabella Yousefi and Summer Jakbowski. Making second team were Meghan Violet, Calleigh Katz and Kasey Cannistraro . . . Oakton has qualified for the region tournament every season dating back to 2015, advancing to the semifinals and farther four times.
