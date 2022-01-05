Oakton High School graduate Pierce Banbury was chosen as an All-East Coast Athletic Conference offensive lineman for his play during the 2021 season as a senior center and right guard for the U.S. Naval Academy football team.
The 6-foot-2, 288-pound Banbury started five games at center and five at right guard. He also was a starter his junior season. Banbury started the last two Army-Navy games, and was on the winning side this season.
Banbury was a two-way starting lineman for the Oakton football team, and also was a member of the school’s wrestling, lacrosse and track and field teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.