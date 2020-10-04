Oakton High School graduate Jasmine Thomas was the third leading scorer for the Connecticut Sun in the team’s seven games of the recent WNBA playoffs.
The 5-foot-9 guard averaged 14.7 points per game and led the squad in assists with 4.4 per contest. She led the team in three-pointers with 13, including six in one of the semifinal-round games, and totaled 31 assists with eight steals.
Connecticut lost in the deciding fifth game, 66-63, of the semifinal round to the Las Vegas Aces.
Thomas scored a playoff-high 31 points in the first game against Las Vegas.
Thomas has enjoyed a good deal of success in the playoffs since joining the WNBA in 2011. Connecticut finished second in the playoffs last year to the Washington Mystics, and the Atlanta Dream were second in 2013 when Thomas was a member of that squad.
She played on two other teams, including this season’s, that lost in the semifinal playoff round. The Sun reached the playoffs with Thomas in 2017 and 2018.
Overall, Thomas has scored 3,087 regular-season points in her WNBA career. She has 1,177 assists and 909 rebounds in 323 games.
At Oakton, Thomas scored 2,594 career points and is the fourth all-time-leading scorer for girls basketball in Virginia High School League history.
After high school, Thomas played four seasons at Duke, graduating in 2011 and scoring 1,704 points.
Thomas is being inducted into the VHSL’s Sports Hall of Fame this month. She is the first athlete from Oakton High to earn such an induction. The lone VHSL inductee from Oakton is he school’s former athletic director Dave Morgan.
