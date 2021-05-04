Oakton Hall of Famer Thomas

Jasmine Thomas was a four-year standout for the Oakton High School girls basketball team. (From the WNBA)

The Virginia High School League’s 2020 Hall of Fame ceremony was held “virtually” on April 25, 2021.  

Oakton High School graduate and girls basketball standout Jasmine Thomas was one of the inductees. Thomas is one of the top scorers in VHSL girls basketball history with 2,598 points and is the all-time leading scorer for boys and girls at Oakton.

She helped Oakton win multiple district titles and a region crown. Also for Oakton, Thomas had more than 900 rebounds, 500 assists and steals each and she blocked 181 shots. 

Thomas average more than 20 points per game all four seasons for Oakton.

Oakton won 101 games during her four seasons. She currently plays in the WNBA, and was a standout in college at Duke University.

She was a first-team all-state player all four of her years at Oakton.

Oakton head coach Fred Priester called Thomas and honest, genuine and personal person. He coached her all four seasons.

