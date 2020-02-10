On May 3, Oakton High School graduate Tom Dursee will be inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame through the Georgia state chapter.
Dursee is being inducted in the Lifetime Service to Wrestling category, recognizing individuals who have contributed 20 years or more of service to the sport.
Dursee is a 1974 graduate of Oakton, where he was a three-year letterman on the wrestling team. He qualified for the state tournament as a junior and senior, reaching the semifinals and finishing in the top five in his weight as a senior.
His true fame as a wrestler came after high school while at William and Mary and later as a world-level international competitor. He was a conference and region champion in college, compiling a career 127-27-2 college record.
Dursee represented the U.S. in various international wrestling competitions.
Dursee has been a longtime high-school science teacher and wrestling coach in Georgia. He also has coached in college and been a wrestling referee. Overall, he has given 41 years of service to wrestling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.