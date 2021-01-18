TYLER PROMOTED AS COACH AT VIRGINIA TECH:Oakton High School allumnus Jack Tyler has been promoted to linebackers coach of the Virginia Tech football team.
Tyler served the preceding two seasons as Tech’s defensive quality control coach. He fills the vacancy on the coaching staff created by the recent retirement of Tracy Claeys.
Tyler began his career at Virginia Tech as a walk-on linebacker, before eventually earning a scholarship and developing into an All-Atlantic Coast Conference linebacker. He played in Tech’s 2010 ACC championship game win over Florida State, and was part of squads that compiled 37 wins during his playing career, including a 4-0 mark against in-state rival Virginia.
“Even while I was still a student-athlete, my dream job was to someday coach the position I played at my alma mater,” Tyler said in a statement released by Virginia Tech.
After his playing career, Tyler became a graduate-assistant coach for Tech, before taking on a role as defensive quality control coach in 2019 and 2020.
At Oakton, Tyler was Virginia’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2008, as well as an all-district and all-region selection, leading the defense on the Cougars’ 2008 region championship team. He set a school record with 147 tackles before enrolling at Tech and red-shirting in 2009.
Tyler played in 54 games for the Hokies, finishing his career with 286 tackles (124 solo), 8.5 sacks and 32.5 tackles for loss. He led Tech in tackles in both 2012 and 2013. He was a first-team All-ACC selection in 2012 and a second-team All-ACC pick in 2013.
CLARA FORD: Marshall High School graduate Clara Ford is averaging 7.5 points and 6.2 rebounds (second best on he team) per contest through 11 games for the Boston College University basketball team this winter.
The 6-foot-3 forward has started 10 games. She has three blocks and one steal.
Ford scored a season-high 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds against Syracuse University. She yanked 16 rebounds against the University of Massachusetts.
FLINT HILL FOOTBALL GRADUATES: Three Flint Hill School graduates played for Division I college football teams during the fall.
Jordan Houston was a sophomore running back for North Carolina State University. He rushd for 143 yards and three touchdowns and caught 14 passes for 59 yards. Houston had 27 yards in kick returns.
Playing for the Wake Forest University team were freshman running back Justice Ellison and sophomore defensive back Trey Rucker.
Ellison played in eight games and rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown, and he caught one pass for three yards.
Rucker made 19 total tackles and had one pass deflection along with one interception.
While at Flint Hill, that trio helped the Huskies when back-to-back Division I state private-school championships, along with going undefeated each season.
DANIEL DIXON: Through eight games, Marshall High School graduate Daniel Dixon was averaging 6.5 points and 2.3 rebounds per game for the men’s basketball team at the U.S. Naval Academy.
The 6-foot-8 sophomore forward was averaging 16.3 minutes per contest, had 10 assists, three steals and three blocked shots.
