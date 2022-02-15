Their team score was slightly different, but the end result was deja vu all over again for the Oakton Cougars.
As they did last season, the Cougars finished second in the girls 6D North Region gymnastics meet. Oakton had a 138.316 score. South Lakes won at 139.741 at Washington-Liberty High School.
A year ago, Oakton’s region runner-up total was 138.225.
Oakton and South Lakes now advance to the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 championships. A week earlier, Oakton won the Concorde District meet and South Lakes was second.
The Langley Saxons were third in the 2022 region meet at 137.491 with the Marshall Statesmen fourth (136.408).
Individually, Oakton was led at the region meet by Chloe Horton’s seventh in the all-around scoring (34.808). Also, defending region all-around champion Delaney Nelson finished second on both the uneven bars (9.025) and floor exercise (9.35) for Oakton.
Also participating for Oakton were Lucy Collis, Emery Steinberg, Katie Kron, Nyla Williams and Emily Hagen, who placed sixth on the balance beam (8.583). Kron was 10th on the beam (8.517) and Collis tied for 10th on the vault (8.825).
Horton’s top individual routine was a tie for fifth on the bars (8.7).
Leading Langley was Julia Stout with a fourth in the all-around (36.033). She won the floor (9.4) and was third on the bars (8.875) and vault (9.525).
Arwen Jones, Sofia Bacha and Ella Smith were other top scorers for Langley.
Marshall’s Keira Fu finished third in the all-around (36.117). She was tied for first on the vault (9.6) and was fourth on the beam (9.217).
Talia Krasner, with a tie for seventh on the floor (9.075), was another top scorer for Marshall.
Madison High School’s Isa Readyhough was second in the all-around (36.175). Her highest finish was second on the beam (9.4) and she had a fifth on the vault (9.2).
McLean High’s Leah Sexton was eighth in the all-around (34.658) and tied for first on the vault (9.6).
