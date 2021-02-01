OAKTON GYMNASTICS WIN: The Oakton High School girls gymnastics team won the Concorde District championship with a team score of Oakton 137.35. Chantilly was second with 135.875.
Leading Oakton was freshman Delaney Nelson with a second-place finish in the all-around (35.275). She won the uneven bars (9.25) and floor exercise (9.475) and was fourth on the vault (8.7).
Ana Wyatt was fourth on the vault (8.7) and fifth on floor (9.15). Megan Rothwell was third on the bars (8.35) and Chloe Murray was third on the balance beam (8.875).
LANGLEY GYMNASTICS SECOND: Led by Julia Stout’s the runner-up finish in the all-around, the Langley Saxons placed second in the Liberty District girls gymnastics championships with a 135.025 team total. Stout’s all-around score was 36.375, closely behind winner Grace Chen of Washington-Liberty (36.525).
Stout won the balance beam with a 9.2 score, she was third on the floor exercise (9.15) and uneven bars (8.975), and placed fourth on the vault (9.05).
Langley’s Sofia Bacha was fifth in the all-around (34.35), with best finishes of seventh on the beam, floor and vault. Langley’s Arwen Jones was third on the vault (9.075).
For McLean, which had a 121.475 team score and finished fifth in the scoring, Kristina Knauss was fifth on the floor (9.0), Leah Sexton was seventh on the beam (8.4) and ninth on the vault (8.675) and was the sixth-best all-arounder (32.925).
LANGLEY WRESTLING FIRST: The Langley Saxons finished undefeated in regular-season Liberty District matches to win the league title.
Langley clinched the crown with a 52-26 victory over Herndon in its final match, giving the team a 6-1 overall record. In the win over Herndon, Langley had four pins, four forfeits and a major decision.
Earning pins for Langley in the match were grapplers Alex Woltman (132 pounds), Ryan Roncskevits (138), Wiley Sayers (160) and heavyweight Chur-Yong Mun.
Sulaiman Wardak won by major decision at 145. Winning by forfeits were Karim Abouelenein (120), Sean Marcille (170), Liam Noonan (182) and Christos Kalpaxis (195).
