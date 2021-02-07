The Concorde District champion Oakton Cougars added a runner-up finish in the 6D North Region girls high-school gymnastics meet to their resume of lofty accomplishments this season.
The Cougars had a 138.225 team score, behind winner Washington-Liberty at 143.025. The meet was held at Washington-Liberty.
Oakton was led by all-around champion Delaney Nelson with a total of 36.826. The freshman won the balance beam (9.375), was second on the uneven bars (9.2), fourth on the floor exercise (9.2) and seventh on the vault (9.05).
Megan Rothwell, Chloe Murray, Emery Steinberg and Ana Wyatt were other top scorers for Oakton at the region meet.
Langley High School’s Julia Stout was fifth in the all-round (35.525). She was third on the vault (9.325), seventh on the floor (8.95) and 10th on the beam (8.7).
Langley was fifth in the team scoring (134.2).
Madison High’s Chloe Breedlove was seventh in the all-around (33.15) with a third on the beam (9.25) and a fifth on both the vault (9.125) and floor (9.175).
