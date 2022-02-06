The Oakton Cougars won the Concorde District girls gymnastics meet at South Lakes High School with a 138.575 team score. South Lakes was second at 136.7. The Madison Warhawks finished fourth (131.475).
Leading Oakton individually was Chloe Horton. She finished fourth in the all-around with a 34.625 total. Emily Hagen was seventh (34.275) and Katie Kron ninth (33.575).
Oakton’s Delaney Nelson was second on both the floor exercise (9.05) and uneven bars (9.025).
Other scorers for Oakton were Emery Steinberg (32.35 all-around score), Lucy Collis, Christina Mackliet and Nyla Williams.
The all-around champion was Madison’s Isa Readyhough with a 36.2 total. She won the vault (8.8), and balance beam (9.525), was third on the bars (8.875) and fourth on the floor exercise (9.0).
Abby Anderson of South Lakes was second in the all-around (35.6).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.