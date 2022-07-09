With a victory on July 5, the Oakton Otters dive team improved to 3-0 and remained in sole possession of first place in Division I of the Northern Virginia Swimming League.
Oakton defeated Vienna Woods, 38-34.
The Otters moved up to Division I this summer after winning Division II with a 5-0 mark in 2021.
In the meet against Vienna Woods, Oakton divers won four of the eight age divisions, led by Katie Vaughan’s victory in senior girls (192.55).
Other winners were Simone Wilson (freshman girls, 62.4), Charlotte Henderson (junior girls, 79.95) and James Roberts (freshman boys, 84.15).
Finishing second for Oakton were Ella Henderson (junior girls), Isabelle Whang (intermediate girls), Thibault Lede (intermediate boys) and Brendan Do (senior boys). Third were Mackenzie Martin (freshman girls), Tyler Kroopnick (freshman boys), Caleb McManus (junior boys), Genevieve Wilson (junior girls), Jon Anthony Montel (intermediate boys) and Spencer Dearman (senior boys).
Winners for Vienna Woods were Peyton Reed (junior boys, 144.4), Marleigh daSilva (intermediate girls, 207.2), Ivor Brown (intermediate boys, 228.9) and Nick Wanzer (senior boys, 266.6).
* In NVSL Division IV action, Highlands Swim improved to 3-0 with a 39-31 win over Wakefield Chapel.
Winners in their age divisions for Highlands were Emilia Vayra (freshman girls, 89.6), Faustine Freds (freshman boys, 92.25) and Tanner Moore (senior girls, 215.9).
Second were Julia Paukovitz (freshman girls), Emma Dewhirst (junior girls), Norah Kissinger (senior girls) and Jeremy Simon (senior boys) Third were Ivy Rasmassun (freshman girls) and Meghan Kissinger (senior girls).
