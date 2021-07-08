With 3-0 records, the Oakton and Kent Gardens summer diving teams are tied for first place in Division II of the Northern Virginia Swimming League.
The teams are scheduled to meet July 13 in a showdown for first.
Through three meets, winners in their age divisions for Oakton have been Chelsea McLenahn, James Roberts, Isabelle Whang, Thibault Lede, Megan Shipley, Brendon Doe, Katie Vaughan, Simone Wilson, Spencer Dearman, Josh Shipley, Collin Henriques and Jon Anthony Montel.
Oakton’s most recent victory was by a 58-14 score over Mansion House.
In 2019, Oakton finished last at 0-4-1 in Division I.
Winning their age categories for Kent Gardens so far have been Gavan Nasr, Katie Gorsline, Sean Memon, Katie Li, Sarah Wood, Declan Nguyen, Caroline Van Order, Reagan Diaz, Lauren Abba, Jad Bubaker, Evan Brown and Madeleine Hersh.
The team’s most recent victory was over Walden Glen, 41-31.
In 2019, Kent Gardens won the Division III title with a 4-1 record.
In Division I, Dunn Loring is tied for second with a 2-1 record, Tuckahoe is in a three-way tie for first in Division IV at 2-1, Cardinal Hill at 2-0-1 leads Division VI and Hamlet at 2-1 is tied for second in Division VII.
