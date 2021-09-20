The latest and most significant victory so far this season for the undefeated Oakton Cougars (4-0) came the night of Sept. 17 in Arlington against a quality opponent in the Yorktown Patriots.
Oakton hung on to win the non-district high-school football game, 30-28, after leading 30-16 early in the fourth quarter. Oakton’s previous three triumphs had been against winless teams.
The Cougars won largely thanks to a potent passing attack led by quarterback Nick Toole. He threw multiple touchdown passes, spread the ball around to multiple receivers and connected for 242 yards.
Jack Evans led Oakton’s running game with more than 50 yards rushing, including one run of 35 yards.
Shane Rossini had eight catches in the game, including one for a TD. Ted dy Gayton had six catches and a touchdown, Jacob Bradshaw had a scoring catch and Noah Toole had a couple of receptions.
Oakton converted two fourth downs on one of its scoring drives. Rossini added a 22-yard punt return.
On defense, Rossini had an interception; Alec DeLeonardo had multiple tackles for losses; and Andrew Rizzi, J.P. Fuentes and Ryan Dowling made key tackles.
Joel Chi booted a 21-yard field goal and two extra points.
Oakton was helped by three Yorktown turnovers.
The last time Oakton was 4-0 was in 2012, the season the Cougars won their first six games and went on to win a region championship.
* The Marshall Statesmen (3-1) played their second straight overtime game, this time winning at home, 35-34, over the Hayfield Hawks in non-district Sept. 17 action.
Junior runningback Nakia Wilson led Marshall with four rushing touchdowns and more than 100 yards on the ground. He scored on runs of 42, 21 and 13 yards, then again in overtime on a one-yard run. Marshall quarterback Jeff Ryder threw a touchdown pass to Owen Buhrman.
In overtime, Marshall scored first, then the Statesmen’s defense stopped Hayfield’s two-point conversion attempt after the Hawks scored to cut the lead to 35-34.
Marshall had 370 total yards, of which 221 were rushing. Ryder had a 40-yard completion to Henry Smith. Duane Stewart was another top rusher for Marshall.
The Statesmen rallied after trailing 28-14 in the third quarter.
