The summer diving team at Oakton pool got off to an impressive start to the 2022 Northern Virginia Swimming League season with a 50-22 road victory over Overlee of Arlington in a Division I meet on June 21.
Oakton moved up to Division I this summer after winning Division II with a 5-0 mark in 2021.
In the meet against Overlee, winners for Oakton were Isabelle Wang in intermediate girls with a 163.95 score, James Roberts (freshman boys, 96.9), Caleb McManus (junior boys, 101.15), Jon Anthony Montel (intermediate boys, 176.8) and Spencer Dearman (senior boys, 247.25).
The Oakton boys finished first, second and third in two of the four divisions, and first and second in the other two.
Sophia Blanco (freshman girls), Charlotte Henderson (junior girls) and Katie Vaughan (senior girls) finished second for Oakton.
In other opening diving meets for local pools, winning teams were Kent Gardens over Dunn Loring, 44-23, in Division I; Great Falls over Hayfield Farms, 36-32, in Division II; Tuckahoe over Wakefield Chapel, 38-32, in Division IV; Highlands Swim over Crosspointe, 38-33, in Division IV; Cardinal Hill over Chesterbrook, 33-26, in Division V; and Hamlet over Parklawn, 28-26, in Division VII.
