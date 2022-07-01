With a second convincing victory, the Oakton Otters dive team improved to 2-0 in Division I of the Northern Virginia Swimming League season. Oakton defeated visiting Dunn Loring, 50-22, in a June 28 meet. Oakton also scored 50 points in its opening meet a week earlier.
Oakton moved up to Division I this summer after winning Division II with a 5-0 mark in 2021.
In the meet against Dunn Loring, Oakton divers finished first in six of eight categories.
Winners for Oakton were Simone Wilson (freshman girls with a score of 58.46), Isabelle Wang (intermediate girls, 144.15), Katie Vaughan (senior girls, 192.05), James Roberts (freshman boys, 92.4), Collin Henriques (junior boys, 89.15), and Jon Anthony Montel (intermediate boys, (153.5).
The Otters swept the category of freshman Boys (Tyler Kroopnick in second and Alex Lee in third). The other Oakton divers who placed were Mackenzie Martin (freshman girls, tied for second); Charlotte Henderson (junior girls, second); Ella Henderson (junior girls, third); Christopher Whang (junior boys, third); Megan Shipley (intermediate girls, third); Thibault Lede (intermediate boys, second); Sophie Whang (senior girls, third); Spencer Dearman (senior boys, second); and Brendan Doe (senior boys, third).
Winners for Dunn Loring were Erin Martonik (junior girls, 77.25) and Spencer Bloom (senior boys, 251.45). Oakton’s Spencer Dearman was a close second in senior boys (237.15).
NOTE: The meet began with a group of girls (freshmen and junior) from both teams singing the National Anthem, even though they had never met before.
* In NVSL Division IV action, Highlands Swim improved to 2-0 with a 42-19 win over Mansion House.
Winners in their age divisions for Highlands were Emilia Vayra (freshman girls, 80.4), Oliva Berik (junor girls, 117.4), Erin Wills (senior girls, 210.1) and Faustino Fredes (freshman boys, 82.45).
