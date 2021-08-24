An Oakton High School relay team recently placed fourth in the 4xMile boys event at the Outdoor National Championships in Eugene, Ore.
The foursome’s time was 17:39.39, behind the winning 17:19.7 mark.
The Oakton relay consisted of 2021 graduates Garrett Woodhouse, Zach Morse, Arnav Tikhe and rising senior Elham Huq.
That group helped Oakton’s boys cross country and indoor and outdoor track and field teams to much success this past school year. The cross country team won district, region and state championships.
Woodhouse, who will run in college at Utah State University, finished second in the state cross country meet, with Tikhe third and Morse fourth. Huq was 15th. Morse will run at East Carolina University and Tikhe at Virginia Tech.
Those runners also recorded top finishes in individual races at various indoor and outdoor track and field meets for Oakton.
Also at the outdoor national meet, rising McLean High School senior Xavier Jemison was 18th in the boys 800-meter final in 1:53.71. The winning time was 150.92.
In the boys 5,000, Tikhe placed 15th in 14:59.53. The winning time was 14:30.66.
During the boys outdoor track and field high-school season this past spring, Jemison won state titles in the boys 800 and 1,600 races, Morse was second in the state 1,600 and Woodhouse second in the 3,200. Tikhe was third in the 1,600 and fifth in the 3,200.
At the state indoor meet during the winter, Morse won the 1,600 and Jemison came in second.
